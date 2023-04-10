Real Madrid vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Chelsea lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been fairly impressive form this season. Los Blancos suffered a 3-2 defeat against Villarreal in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid and Chelsea are facing each other in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the third consecutive season - the two teams have emerged victorious on one occasion each.

Chelsea have lost only one of their seven matches against Real Madrid in Europe - the lowest loss percentage of any team that has faced Los Blancos at least five times.

Real Madrid have been successful in their last nine knockout ties against English opponents over two legs, including their last three such ties.

Chelsea have lost only one of their last nine UEFA Champions League games away from home against Spanish opponents and are unbeaten in their last three such games.

Real Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their last 30 home knockout games in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous failure in this regard coming against Barcelona in 2011.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have been in abysmal form this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Blues lost their first game of Frank Lampard's second tenure and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Real Madrid were at their brilliant best against Barcelona but suffered another massive setback over the weekend. The Spanish giants are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

