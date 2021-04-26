Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Following the proposed European Super League fiasco, the UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday as Chelsea take on Real Madrid.

This will be the first-leg of their semi-final clash at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The Blues are three games away from replicating their 2008 success, but they face a stern test of progressing at the expense of the competition's most decorated team.

Chelsea coasted through to the semi-finals after claiming a 2-1 aggregate win over Portuguese outfit Porto in the quarter-finals.

Since then, they have picked up one draw and two wins domestically. That run of results included a win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham United.

After going trophyless last season, the Blues have set up a mouth-watering FA Cup final clash with Leicester. They could now grab a domestic and European cup double if they find success in the remaining cup matches of the season.

🗣"Only easy matches coming up." 🤣



Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel previews the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Real Madrid might be floundering in La Liga, but they have simply been superb in the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane’s men cruised past Liverpool in the quarter-finals, claiming a 3-1 aggregate win to set up a semi-final clash with Chelsea.

However, they head into Tuesday’s tie off the back of an uneventful goalless draw with Real Betis in La Liga, highlighting their recent domestic struggles.

Real Madrid are currently in a three-horse race for the league title, but they will shortly divert their attention to the Champions League, where they're hunting for a record 14th title.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Real Madrid and Chelsea have only ever met thrice in the UEFA competitions. Chelsea have gone unbeaten in those fixtures, claiming two wins and one draw.

However, in the pre-season International Champions Cup, Real Madrid and Chelsea faced off in 2013 and 2016, with the Galacticos winning on both occasions.

Real Madrid Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Chelsea Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Team News

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos will sit out this encounter as he battles a calf problem. However, the Spaniard is expected to return to full fitness ahead of the return leg.

Full-back Ferland Mendy is also suffering from a calf problem, while Federico Valverde is in isolation due to COVID-19.

Lucas Vasquez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in El Clasico earlier this month.

The huge injury boost in the Real Madrid camp is the return of Eden Hazard, who will now take on his former employers.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vasquez

COVID-19: Federico Valverde

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is still battling a hamstring injury and is expected to sit out this tie. Other than that, Thomas Tuchel has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mateo Kovacic

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Raphaël Varane, Eder Militao, Nacho; Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Chelsea predicted XI (3-5-2): Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Prediction

Both sides have been rock solid defensively in recent weeks, and we expect a cagey affair on Tuesday. However, considering Real Madrid possess an experienced crop of players, they should manage to grab a slender win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-0 Chelsea