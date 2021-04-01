Real Madrid vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid resume their bid for La Liga supremacy on Saturday, as they host Eibar at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

Los Blancos are third in the table, six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, and can leapfrog Barcelona into second place with a win.

Eibar are knee-deep in a relegation battle as they occupy 18th place in the table.

Real Madrid set up a mouth-watering UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool thanks to a 3-1 win over Atalanta at home (4-1 agg). They followed that up with a comfortable 3-1 win away to Celta Vigo prior to the international break.

Eibar are without a win in 11 La Liga games, a run that has seen them come crashing down the table.

Los Armeros looked distinctly blunt in March, losing 0-1 away to Cadiz, followed by a 1-3 loss at home to Villarreal. A 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao prior to the international break did arrest their losing run.

Real Madrid vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have won eight of their last 10 games against Eibar, with the Basque side managing one win and one draw. That solitary victory came during the 2018-19 La Liga season, with Los Armeros stunning Madrid 3-0 win at the Ipurua.

The reverse fixture earlier this season saw Los Blancos run out 3-1 winners at the Ipurua.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-D-W

Eibar form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-L

Real Madrid vs Eibar Team News

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos medical report.

Zinedine Zidane has been dealt a huge blow, with Sergio Ramos set to miss a month with a calf strain, including two matches against Liverpool. Alvaro Odriozola is available once again, with Dani Carvajal continuing his recovery on the sidelines alongside Eden Hazard.

Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos have been training apart from the group and are doubts for this game, with Mariano Diaz also unlikely to take part.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal

Doubtful: Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Mariano Diaz

Suspended: None

Eibar

🗣️ "Estamos convencidos de sacar algo positivo en Madrid"



📺 Entrevista completa a @SergioAlvz92 👇#RealMadridEibar #DenokBatera — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) March 31, 2021

Pedro Bigas continues to be on the sidelines for Eibar, with Jose Luis Mendilibar still dealing with a lengthy injury list. Rober Correa, Yoshinori Muto and Edu Exposito are doubts for this game.

Injured: Pedro Bigas, Cote

Doubtful: Rober Correa, Yoshinori Muto, Edu Exposito

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Eibar Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Alvaro Odriozola, Raphael Varane, Nacho Hernandez, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic (GK); Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Anaitz Arbilla, Rafa Soares; Bryan Gil, Papakouli Diop, Sergio Alvarez, Takashi Inui; Sergei Enrich, Kike Garcia

Real Madrid vs Eibar Prediction

Real Madrid will naturally have one eye on the Liverpool clash but Zinedine Zidane will recognize the importance of keeping their La Liga hopes alive. Los Blancos are favorites, but Eibar have the potential to cause problems, with Kike Garcia in goal-scoring form.

Karim Benzema is in the form of his life though, so we expect Real Madrid to come through with a win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Eibar