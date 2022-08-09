Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Super Cup Final 2022

European football is back with a clash between two of this year's winners this week as Real Madrid lock horns with Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup final at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings and have made the worst possible start to their league campaign. The German outfit suffered a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in its first game of the season and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been impressive under Carlo Ancelotti and will be intent on adding another feather to their cap this year. Los Blancos eased past Juventus by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt @eintracht_eng



Michael Oliver

Stuart Burt

Simon Bennett

Rumšas Donatas

Tomasz Kwiatkowski



#SGE Match officials for #RMASGE Michael OliverStuart BurtSimon BennettRumšas DonatasTomasz Kwiatkowski Match officials for #RMASGE:👮 Michael Oliver 🚩 Stuart Burt🚩 Simon Bennett 4⃣ Rumšas Donatas📺 Tomasz Kwiatkowski#SGE https://t.co/Gk2pHU6Djn

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played out a draw in the only game that has been played between the two teams.

The previous game played between the two teams took place in 2008 and ended in a 1-1 draw. The two sides have never faced each other in an official fixture and will be intent on proving their mettle this week.

Real Madrid form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Real Madrid have an impressive squad

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have a host of seasoned players in their ranks. Carlo Ancelotti has several decisions to make and might not be able to give the club's signings their official debuts this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt have a point to prove

Eintracht Frankfurt

Aurelio Buta and Jerome Onguene are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Sebastian Rode has made progress with his recovery and could face his former team this week.

Injured: Aurelio Buta, Jerome Onguene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Evan Ndicka, Tuta, Almamy Toure; Christopher Lenz, Ansgar Knauff, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow; Mario Gotze, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Real Madrid have been exceptional under Carlo Ancelotti so far and are the favourites to win this match. The likes of Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni have been impressive during pre-season and will be intent on marking their official debuts with positive performances.

Eintracht Frankfurt can pack a punch on their day but were in dismal form against Bayern Munich over the weekend. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi