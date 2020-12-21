Real Madrid vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid are set to play hosts to Granada at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday in their next La Liga game.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Goals from veteran French striker Karim Benzema, Croatian midfielder Luka Modric and winger Lucas Vazquez ensured victory for Los Blancos. Striker Kike scored the consolation goal for Eibar.

Granada, on the other hand, beat Real Betis 2-0 on Sunday at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

A first-half brace from former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur striker Roberto Soldado secured the win for Diego Martinez's Granada.

Real Madrid vs Granada Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid have the clear advantage. They have won 13 games and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with Real Madrid beating Granada 2-1.

Goals from French left-back Ferland Mendy and striker Karim Benzema in the first half sealed the victory for Real Madrid. Venezuela international Darwin Machis scored the goal for Granada.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-W-W

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-W

Real Madrid vs Granada Team News

Real Madrid could be without Belgian winger Eden Hazard, as well as young Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior and Spain international Isco, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Isco

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Granada manager Diego Martinez will be unable to call upon the services of winger Fede Vico, veteran midfielder Angel Montoro, right-back Victor Diaz and Colombian centre-back Neyder Lozano, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Fede Vico, Angel Montoro, Victor Diaz, Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Granada Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Silva, Dimitri Foulquier, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Yangel Herrera, Yan Brice Eteki, Luis Milla, Darwin Machis, Roberto Soldado, Luis Suarez

Real Madrid vs Granada Prediction

Real Madrid have quelled talks of manager Zinedine Zidane's job being on the line with some impressive performances. They sit second in the league table, and players like Luka Modric and Karim Benzema have been in excellent form.

Granada, on the other hand, sit sixth in the league table and have done well under the management of Diego Martinez. Midfielder Yangel Herrera, on loan from Manchester City, has looked good, and Granada could prove to be a problem for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos will be the favorites to win the game, but Granada should not be underestimated.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Granada

