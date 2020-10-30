Real Madrid vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid are set to welcome Huesca to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday in their next La Liga game.

Real Madrid come into this game following a disappointing 2-2 draw against Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

A brace from French attacker Marcus Thuram for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled out by late goals from veteran striker Karim Benzema and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

Huesca, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Real Sociedad on Monday in La Liga. A brace from Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal and goals from midfielder Portu and young Swedish striker Alexander Isak secured the win for their side.

Young forward Rafa Mir, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored the consolation goal for Huesca.

Real Madrid vs Huesca Head-to-Head

In two previous encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage, having won both times.

The two clubs last faced each other in the early months of 2019, with Real Madrid beating Huesca 3-2. Goals from Spain international Isco, midfielder Dani Ceballos, now at Arsenal, and Karim Benzema sealed the win for Los Blancos.

Colombia international Cucho Hernandez and centre-back Xabier Etxeita scored the consolation goals for Huesca.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-W

Huesca form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-L

Real Madrid vs Huesca Team News

Real Madrid have a few injury issues. Versatile defender Nacho Fernandez, young Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and experienced right-back Dani Carvajal are all out. There remain doubts over the availability of right-back Alvaro Odriozola and striker Mariano Diaz.

Injured: Nacho Fernandez, Martin Odegaard, Dani Carvajal

Doubtful: Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano Diaz

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Huesca will be without veteran right-back Pedro Lopez and goalkeeper Antonio Valera. Midfielder Mikel Rico and former Leicester City attacker Shinji Okazaki are doubts to feature.

Injured: Pedro Lopez, Antonio Valera

Doubtful: Mikel Rico, Shinji Okazaki

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Huesca Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Huesca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andres Fernandez, Pablo Maffeo, Jorge Pulido, Dimitris Siovas, Javi Galan, David Ferreiro, Jaime Seoane, Pedro Mosquera, Javi Ontiveros, Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Real Madrid vs Huesca Prediction

Real Madrid have not been a consistent force this season. Zinedine Zidane's side are yet to truly impress, despite beating arch-rivals Barcelona in El Clasico and sitting second in the league table with a game in hand. The return of Eden Hazard could prove to be a boost, but he will need to gain match fitness.

Huesca, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the league, having drawn five and lost two. Former Everton and Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez looks likely to lead the line, and Huesca manager Michel will hope that they start finding some form soon.

Los Blancos might not be at their very best, but should be able to take care of Huesca at home.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Huesca

