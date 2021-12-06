Real Madrid vs Inter Milan - 3 things to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid will host Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday in their final 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group game of the season.

Both teams are already through to the Round of 16, having accumulated 12 and 10 points respectively in Group D. However, their upcoming clash will decide who finishes as the group winner.

In their first meeting in September, Los Blancos secured a narrow 1-0 victory at the San Siro, with Rodrygo scoring in the 89th minute to break Inter hearts.

Can Madrid do the double over Simone Inzaghi's side, or will the Nerazzurri exact revenge and take top spot in the group?

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, here's a look at three things to watch out for:

#3 The fight for top spot in Group D is on

Real Madrid and Inter Milan have qualified for the last 16 from Group D. However, the fight for pole position is still very much on.

Los Blancos are leading their Serie A rivals by two points, sitting at the top of the pack with 12 points, so a draw would be enough for them. However, the Nerazzurri must win at the home of their mighty hosts to take top spot.

Inter have lost their last three games against Madrid. In fact, in their five meetings with them in the Champions League, they've beaten the Spanish giants just once - a 3-1 win at the San Siro in 1998.

Santiago Bernabeu is never an easy ground to win. However, Inter's recent form inspires hope. Can Simone Inzaghi's troops ride on that and pull off a win?

#2 Carlo Ancelotti to ring in the changes for Real Madrid?

Ancelotti may opt to give some of his first-team players rest.

Another reason why Inter stand a chance of winning is Carlo Ancelotti's likely chop and change. That means some of the first-team stars could miss out this game.

It's worth remembering that Los Blancos play Atletico Madrid at the weekend, so the manager would want to have all his key players available for the derby. Their top-scorer Karim Benzema is ruled out with an injury. But Casemiro, Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal could also drop to the bench for this game against Inter.

Inzaghi might also be tempted to make changes, as top spot in the group is at stake. However, the changes can wait for Sunday when the holders meet minnows Cagliari at home in Serie A.

#1 Another chance for Luka Jovic to shine

Jovic scored his first goal of the season at the weekend.

Thanks to Benzema's injury, embattled striker Luka Jovic will likely get another chance to shine. He started in their weekend clash with Real Sociedad and scored, and on Tuesday against Inter, he could lead the line once again.

He will have the in-form Vinicius Junior for company as the Serb will look to build on his recent purple patch. One thing going for him is that Jovic is no stranger to scoring against Inter Milan.

Jovic was on target against the Nerazzurri in a Europa League game for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019. He scored the only goal at San Siro to send Inter crashing out of the competition.

