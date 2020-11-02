Real Madrid vs Inter Milan- Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Two sides desperate to pick up their first win in Europe this season meet at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium as Real Madrid host Inter Milan in Tuesday's crunch Champions League encounter.

With just one and two points respectively from the opening two games, they're languishing in the bottom half of the group behind perceived minnows Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach.

So the next two fixtures, starting on Tuesday, will be absolutely crucial in determining their fate - Los Blancos have never been knocked out in the group stages whereas the Nerazzurri haven't progressed into the knock-outs in any of their last three European excursions.

The Real Madrid and Inter Milan lineups for their Champions League group match in 1998. Real won the game 2-0. Two brilliant teams, legends everywhere! pic.twitter.com/XkOkml5eKo — Football Remind (@FootballRemind) December 17, 2017

There's so much on the line here and expect both teams to go all hammer and tongs at each other. Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, let's look at how Real and Inter stack up in an intriguing combined XI: (Formation: 4-2-2-2)

Note - Selections have been made only from the pool of available players.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan- Combined XI

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Courtois will have to be at his best again while going up against Lautaro Martinez and co.

Samir Handanovic and Thibaut Courtois are both excellent goalkeepers, but the latter gets the nod here due to his superior overall record this season.

The towering Belgian has been rock-solid at the back for Real Madrid, making incredible saves and even keeping three clean sheets so far.

Although his last four appearances haven't yielded any shutouts, that was more due to a fragile defense rather than Courtois's own shortcomings.

Courtois is saving Real Madrid so many times in every game that his interventions are nothing short of game winning goals. pic.twitter.com/v3LgHwGH7V — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) October 24, 2020

He possesses an excellent positional sense which sees him block so many efforts from close range whereas his tall stature helps him excel in the air too. The Nerazzurri aren't going to have it any easier against him.