Real Madrid vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid are set to host Inter Milan at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday in a highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League fixture.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Huesca in La Liga on Saturday.

A brace from veteran striker Karim Benzema and goals from Belgium international Eden Hazard and Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde secured a comfortable win for Zinedine Zidane's men.

Experienced winger David Ferreiro scored the goal for Huesca.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Parma in Serie A on Saturday, coming from behind to secure a draw.

Goals from Croatia internationals Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan were cancelled out by a brace from former Arsenal and Roma attacker Gervinho for Parma.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Advertisement

In nine previous encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold a slight advantage. They have won five games, lost three and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 1998, in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. Inter Milan beat Real Madrid 3-1 courtesy of a brace from legendary attacker Roberto Baggio and a goal from Chilean striker Ivan Zamorano.

Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf scored the consolation goal for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-W-W

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-D-L-W-D

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Team News

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be unable to call upon the services of versatile defender Nacho Fernandez, as well as young Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and right-back Dani Carvajal, who are all injured. There remain doubts over the availability of right-back Alvaro Odriozola.

Injured: Nacho Fernandez, Martin Odegaard, Dani Carvajal

Doubtful: Alvaro Odriozola

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will be without Uruguay international Matias Vecino, who is out with an injury. There remain doubts over the fitness of star striker Romelu Lukaku, Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar, attacker Alexis Sanchez and Italy international Stefano Sensi.

Injured: Matias Vecino

Doubtful: Romelu Lukaku, Milan Skriniar, Alexis Sanchez, Stefano Sensi

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young, Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez, Ivan Perisic

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Prediction

Real Madrid have endured a poor Champions League campaign so far and lie at the bottom of the group after poor performances against Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach. The return of Eden Hazard will provide a boost of confidence, and Los Blancos will be desperate for a win here.

Inter Milan have not fared any better in the group stage. They have drawn both their games, and lie third. The potential absence of striker Romelu Lukaku could prove to be crucial, and Inter Milan will have to be at their very best against a talented Real Madrid side.

While both teams are yet to register a win in the Champions League this season, Real Madrid and a rejuvenated Eden Hazard could prove to be a problem for the Italians.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Inter Milan

Also Read: Real Madrid star Marco Asensio reveals reason behind Barcelona snub before Real Madrid move