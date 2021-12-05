Real Madrid vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns this week and will see Real Madrid host Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday for the final round of the group stages.

Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 1-0 in their first Champions League game before a shock 2-1 home loss to new boys Sheriff Tiraspol. The Spanish giants, however, bounced back from the defeat superbly, going on to win their next three games.

Real Madrid sit top of the group with 12 points after five games. They can secure top spot in the group with a draw on Tuesday.

Inter Milan went without a win or a goal in their opening two games of the Champions League, losing 1-0 to Real Madrid and playing out a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. However, they went on a three-game winning run soon after to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Inter Milan sit one place and two points behind their midweek hosts in the group table. Although they have qualified for the next round, the Italian outfit need a win to finish the group as leaders.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have never lost to Inter Milan in all six of their meetings. The hosts have won five of those games and have drawn the other.

The two sides last met in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture. Real Madrid won the game 1-0.

Real Madrid Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): W-W-W-L-W

Inter Milan Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): W-W-W-D-L

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Team News

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema came off injured in the first half of Real Madrid's last game. The in-form striker has been ruled out of Tuesday's game and will join Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Joaquin Correa picked up an injury while in action at the weekend and is expected to miss Tuesday's game. Andrea Ranocchia, Stefan de Vrij and Matteo Darmian are also injured.

Injured: Joaquin Correa, Andrea Ranocchia, Stefan de Vrij, Matteo Darmian

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde; Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Prediction

Both teams have secured a place in the knockout stages of the tournament. All that is left to fight for is the top spot in the group.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions and have won their last eight on the bounce. Inter Milan are also undefeated in 11 straight games, winning nine of them and drawing twice.

Tuesday's game should see the hosts pick up a slender victory.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan

Edited by Peter P