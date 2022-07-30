Real Madrid vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Pasadena is set to bear witness to a clash between two of Europe's biggest clubs this weekend as Juventus lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview

Real Madrid won the La Liga title last season and have grown in stature under Carlo Ancelotti over the past year. Los Blancos were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Club America in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Juventus, on the other hand, finished in fourth place in the Serie A standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Bianconeri played out a 2-2 draw against Barcelona last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Juventus and have won 10 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Juventus' nine victories.

Juventus ended their Serie A campaign on a poor note, losing their last three matches in the competition and collecting only one point during this period.

Real Madrid have won two La Liga titles in the last three years and collected an impressive 86 points from their 38 games in the league last season.

Juventus managed to secure 70 points from their 38 matches in the Serie A last season - their lowest points tally since the 2010-11 campaign.

Karim Benzema scored an impressive 44 goals in 46 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid last season and is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Juventus and have won their last four games against the Bianconeri, scoring a total of 13 goals in these matches.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Prediction

Real Madrid have improved under Carlo Ancelotti and have made a few important additions to their squad this summer. Los Blancos have tormented Juventus in the recent past and will look to extend their impressive streak this weekend.

Juventus have enjoyed a resurgence since the turn of the year and have a few issues to address ahead of the new season. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus

Real Madrid vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

