Real Madrid vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1st 2025 

Real Madrid and Juventus will clash at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup round-of-16 when they square off at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday (July 1st).

Los Blancos wrapped up their group stage campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Salzburg. Vinicius Junior broke the deadlock with a fine individual goal in the 40th minute while Federico Valverde doubled their lead in first half injury time. Gonzalo Garcia continued his fine run of form when he scored his second goal in three games in the 84th minute.

Juventus, meanwhile, suffered defeat to Manchester City in a seven-goal thriller to decide first and second spots in their group. An explosive start to the game saw Jeremy Doku break the deadlock in the ninth minute while Teun Koopmeiners equalized two minutes later. Pierre Kalulu's own goal saw the Citizens go into the break with a 2-1 lead. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Savinho scored a goal each to put the Mancunians beyond reach in the second half before Dusan Vlahovic scored a late consolation strike.

The loss saw Bianconeri finish second in Group G on six points. Real Madrid topped Group H with seven.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have 10 wins from 21 head-to-head games. Juventus were victorious nine times while two games were drawn.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides since Juventus claimed a dramatic 3-1 away win in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 13 Club World Cup games (12 wins).

Juventus' defeat to City was only the second time they conceded 5+ goals in a game in the last three decades.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last six games (five wins).

Real Madrid vs Juventus Prediction

Real Madrid entered a new era in this tournament under Xabi Alonso's management. They have played just three games under the 43-year-old's tutelage and have shown signs of imbibing his style. The Bernabeu outfit will face the biggest challenge of Xabi's management to this point, with either PSG or Bayern lying in wait in the quarterfinal.

Juventus would have bitter-sweet memories of the last time they faced Madrid. They held a 3-0 lead to seemingly overturn a 3-0 first leg loss at home but a late penalty saw the Spaniards advance. They are also playing under a relatively new manager and have won seven games in 12 games since Igor Tudor took charge. He set an unwanted record as he oversaw the Turin outfit conceding five goals or more in a game in an international competition for the first time since 1958.

A slow start could be expected, with Real Madrid having not scored before the half-hour mark in their last six games. But they should have enough firepower to advance with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Juventus

Real Madrid vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

