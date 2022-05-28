Real Madrid vs Liverpool: 5 players to watch out for during the Champions League final

With just under 24 hours remaining for the kick-off of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, fans continue to engage in banter across social media. It is a match with extremely close calls in it and picking a favorite is not a piece of cake in this one.

Both sides are filled with stars rich in quality and capable of turning the tie on its head. Carlo Ancelotti's men won all their knockout ties, coming from losing positions on aggregate score and somehow stunned their opponents. This, however, is a one-off final and the margin for error is way lesser.

The Reds, on the other hand, have had a near-perfect run to the finals, losing only once against Inter Milan. Both teams are full of game-changers but they are certain men who everyone is banking on to put on a show and not disappoint.

Here are the five players you must watch out for as Real Madrid clash against Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28.

Special Mention: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

The Los Blancos striker has been extremely clutch coming on from the bench and playing his part in his team's unbelievable comebacks. He scored against Chelsea when Real Madrid needed to cause a shift in the tide of the game, being 4-3 down on aggregate. He then scored an injury-time brace within minutes to stun Manchester City when Real Madrid were down 5-3 on aggregate.

If and when he takes to the field against Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's men will have to be extra alert when tracing his movement.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the most productive right-backs on the planet by a fair mile. The England international's playmaking abilities have been at the peak of their powers and he has managed 19 assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

The 23-year-old is not just good at spotting passes all across the field, but has the range to pick out the most outrageous ones as well. Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy also likes to venture forward and it will be interesting to see how the two fullbacks position each other. The two will be wary of not providing each other with too much space to exploit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers in world football. This season in the Champions League he's been at his usual brilliant best.

Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities will be tested as well with Vinicus Jr. in electric form. The Los Blancos man loves running behind the defense and is capable of giving the Liverpool man a hard time in one-vs-one situations as well. If the Reds right-back manages to keep Real Madrid's attack from his flank to a minimum, then he would have done a good job on the night.

However, his real quality will be visible when he has the ball at his feet.

#4 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

It could be argued that Vinicius Junior has been the most improved player in Europe's top five leagues over the last year. The Brazilian was always a menace for defenders to deal with as he used his trickery and lightning pace, but could not pose a threat in the final third.

That, however, is a thing of the past. The Real Madrid winger has recorded prolific figures of 21 goals and 20 assists in 51 appearances across competitions this season. He is a much more composed figure around the penalty box than he was last year and it has positively impacted his ability to find players inside the box.

Vinícius Júnior has attempted more take-ons than any other player in league and European competition this season: 47 games, 277 take-ons attempted, 99 chances created, 20 goals, 16 assists. Can Trent Alexander-Arnold defend? We're going to find out...

He has established a great understanding with Karim Benzema and the pair have haunted opposition defenses throughout the campaign. If Alexander-Arnold ventures way ahead into the final-third, Vinicius will fancy his chances of getting a break into the box and causing trouble.

One only has to look at his goal from the first-leg against Manchester City to see how deadly the Real Madrid winger can be on the counter. He left Fernandinho behind on the halfway line before running into City's box to score a stunning solo goal.

#3 Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Whether as a starter or as a substitute from the bench, Luis Diaz will inevitably be involved in the Champions League final in some capacity. Since signing for Liverpool in January, the former FC Porto winger has been a revelation for the Anfield outfit. He has received plaudits every time he has stepped onto the pitch.

The Colombian, with his nimble feet, has the ability to turn defenders right and left and is capable of getting the better of anyone in a one-vs-one scenario. His link-up play has been sharp and Diaz has been at his most dangerous when cutting inside from the left-flank.

The Liverpool forward helped his side nullify Villarreal's defense in the semi-final. He will now hope to do the same against another Spanish side in Real Madrid. In 25 appearances for Liverpool so far, the 25-year-old has scored six goals and provided five assists.

#2 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Where would Real Madrid be if it were not for Karim Benzema and his extraordinary goalscoring return? Certainly not in the finals of the UEFA Champions League. The Frenchman has had a remarkable season, having netted 44 goals in 45 appearances alongside his 15 assists across all competitions.

He has helped Carlo Ancelotti's men to the La Liga title and will hope to lift the UCL trophy in Paris. Benzema's all-round play has been absolutely sensational. He has dropped deep to give momentum in the build-up and has shown great poaching instincts inside the box. He's also wandered wide at times to find his teammates in the box, leaving no stone unturned.

The Real Madrid marksman has been ruthless from close range. His pressing has also led to significant mistakes, just ask Gianluigi Donnarumma and Edouard Mendy. If Liverpool fail to close him down well, then they will find themselves in trouble.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Everyone can see that Mohamed Salah's form has gone cold in the last two months and he is far from the player who started the season. However, the Egypt international's attitude towards this clash has given him the headlines. Back in 2018, when Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the UCL final in Kyiv, Salah was in sensational form, coming into the final having scored 44 goals.

However, he sustained a shoulder injury and had to be substituted in the 30th minute. Liverpool missed him dearly on the pitch, eventually losing 3-1. Salah still remembers the night and feels he has unfinished business. He tweeted "We have a score to settle." when Los Blancos were confirmed as their opponents.

Mo Salah: "When [I said] I wish we could face Real Madrid, this was as if I said something wrong about them. I am talking about the strongest team in Champions League history, and I said that because of what happened before."

The 29-year-old has scored only three goals in his last 16 appearances for the Reds. However, we do not need a reminder of Salah's ability and talent. Los Blancos will be well aware of the fact that he can pop up with a moment of magic from almost nowhere.

If someone like that wants to make a difference, then it will be very difficult to stop him from making a difference.

