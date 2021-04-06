Real Madrid vs Liverpool: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the quarter-final of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League first leg on Tuesday.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the 2018 final, which the Spanish team won 3-1, thanks to a Gareth Bale brace. Both former champions were eliminated from the Round of 16 last season but have reached the last eight this campaign.

Real Madrid have been in fine form in the La Liga, where they are three points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Liverpool, meanwhile, are struggling to qualify in the top four after a dismal title-defence campaign.

Nonetheless, Liverpool have enjoyed a great run of form in the Champions League this season and could be more than a handful for Real Madrid.

⚽️ Classic Real Madrid 🆚 Liverpool goals!

🔥 Your favourite? #UCL pic.twitter.com/mAC9Wdfemp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 5, 2021

Both teams have a plethora of talented players who also have immense experience of playing in the continental tournament, which makes this game a must-watch this week.

On that note, let's take a look at five players from either team who could play key roles in the outcome of this game.

#1 Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Raphael Varane could be Real Madrid's main defender on the pitch against Liverpool.

Raphael Varane had a night to forget in the knockout phase of the Champions League last season.

The Frenchman was at fault for two goals conceded by Real Madrid against Manchester City in their last 16 fixture, so this game provides Varane the chance to redeem himself.

3 - Raphaël Varane has made more errors leading to goals in the Champions League than any other player since the start of 2020 (3). Strange. pic.twitter.com/jGbdv90UBU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 1, 2020

With Sergio Ramos ruled out of the tie, Zinedine Zidane will look for an inspirational outing from his compatriot.

Liverpool have one of the most fearsome attacking lineups across Europe's top five leagues. Apart from the deadly duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Varane and co. will also have to be wary of the impressive Diogo Jota.

#2 Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Casemiro

Though Real Madrid have a lot of depth in their ranks, Casemiro has proven himself to be indispensable.

He enjoys doing the dirty work in the middle of the park and his ability to break up play have has in handy for Real Madrid in various games across all competitions.

This season, Casemiro has also contributed in front of goal, scoring five times in the La Liga and also finding the back of the net once in the Champions League.

6200 - Casemiro has netted the 6200th goal for @realmadriden in #LaLigaSantander. Indeed, the Brazilian player has scored his last three games at home, his best streak in the competition for "the Whites". Chassis#RealMadridGranada pic.twitter.com/ujpjgBLOjY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 23, 2020

Defensively, he has been a rock for Real Madrid and leads in ball recoveries, tackles, interceptions and blocks.

Against Liverpool, he will most likely go up against Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park, which could make for a pretty enticing duel.

