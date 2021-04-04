Real Madrid vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with a set of intriguing quarterfinal matches this week as Real Madrid take on Liverpool at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday. The two teams have been ravaged by injuries this season and will need to make a statement in this game.

Liverpool have endured a difficult Premier League campaign so far and find themselves in sixth place in the league table. The Merseyside giants have managed to impress on the European front, however, and will take plenty of heart from their 3-0 thrashing of Arsenal over the weekend.

Real Madrid have also flattered to deceive in La Liga and have failed to seize the initiative on several occasions this season. Los Blancos have an impressive squad and have a knack for setting the stage alight in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Liverpool are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of six matches played between the two teams. Real Madrid have been the better team in recent years, however, and have maintained a perfect record in the last three encounters between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the UEFA Champions League final in 2018 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos and Mohamed Salah were involved in a famous collision on the day and the latter will want to make his mark on this fixture.

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Monaco vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Team News

Sergio Ramos is unavailable for this game

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos sustained an injury with Spain during the international break and has been ruled out of this game. Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde have also been sidelined against Liverpool. Eden Hazard has made progress with his recovery and might feature in this fixture.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde

Doubtful: Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Liverpool have a depleted squad

Liverpool

Advertisement

Liverpool's defensive crisis remains as pertinent as ever with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip injured for this game. Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, and Caoimhin Kelleher have also been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, Caoimhin Kelleher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

🖐 talking points from #ARSLIV...



1️⃣: Maintaining momentum

2️⃣: Jota’s instant impact

3️⃣: ❓

4️⃣: ❓

5️⃣: ❓ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2021

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Prediction

Real Madrid have dominated the UEFA Champions League in the past few years and are known to step up to the plate in knock-out fixtures. Karim Benzema has been sensational for the Spanish giants this season and remains his side's biggest threat going into this match.

Liverpool have found their feet in recent weeks with Diogo Jota's return from injury marking the beginning of yet another purple patch. Real Madrid will present a staunch resistance, however, and the reigning Premier League champions will have their work cut out for them this week.

Advertisement

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Liverpool

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?