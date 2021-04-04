Monaco vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

The Coupe de France is back in action with another set of crucial knock-out fixtures this weekend as Monaco take on Metz at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday. Monaco have been in excellent form this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Metz are in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The away side has managed only one point in its last four league games and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this match.

Monaco, on the other hand, have climbed to third place in the Ligue 1 table after a series of positive results and will be intent on winning silverware this season. Les Monegasques have scored eight goals in their last two games and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Monaco vs Metz Head-to-Head

Monaco have an excellent record against Metz and have won 11 games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Metz have managed only three victories against Monaco and will need to step up to the plate this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the Ligue 1 last weekend and ended in a 4-0 victory for Monaco. Niko Kovac's side was excellent on the day and will want a similar result from this encounter.

Monaco form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Metz form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Monaco vs Metz Team News

Cesc Fabregas is back for this game

Monaco

Willem Geubbels, Pietro Pellegri, and Sofiane Diop are currently injured for Monaco and have been ruled out of this game. Cesc Fabregas has recovered from his knock and is likely to play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Willem Geubbels, Pietro Pellegri, Sofiane Diop

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manuel Cabit suffered an unfortunate injury last year. Image Source: Archyworldys

Metz

Manuel Cabit, Warren Tchimbembe, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette, and Vincent Pajot are currently injured and will not play a part in this match. John Boye picked up a late red card over the weekend and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Warren Tchimbembe, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette, Vincent Pajot

Doubtful: None

Suspended: John Boye

Monaco vs Metz Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (3-5-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi; Ruben Aguilar, Caio Henrique, Youssouf Fofana, Cesc Fabregas, Aleksandr Golovin; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marc-Aurele Caillard; Kevin N'Doram, Kiki Kouyate, Dylan Bronn; Matthieu Udol, Fabien Centonze, Pape Sarr, Habib Maiga; Farid Boulaya, Vagner, Lamine Gueye

Monaco vs Metz Prediction

Monaco have been a formidable force in Ligue 1 this season and have an outside chance of winning the league title. Niko Kovac will also be intent on winning the Coupe de France this season and has several excellent players at his disposal.

Metz have slumped in recent weeks and will have a mountain to climb against Monaco this week. Monaco are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Monaco 3-1 Metz

