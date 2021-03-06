Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain àre back in action in the Coupe de France this weekend as they take on Brest in an important round-of-32 clash at the Francis-Le Ble Stadium on Sunday. Paris Saint-Germain have improved in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this match.

Brest are in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent over the past few months. The home side thrashed Dijon by a 3-1 margin earlier this week and will need to be at its best to stand a chance in this game.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently engaged in a Ligue 1 title race at the moment and cannot afford to crash out of the Coupe de France. The reigning French champions have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have a predictably excellent record against Brest and have won eight out of nine matches played between the two teams. Brest have never defeated Paris Saint-Germain in an official fixture and will want to create history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two French teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Brest struggled to cope with their opponents' attacks on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Brest form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Brest

Brest have an improved squad this season and will look to pull off an upset against Paris Saint-Germain this weekend. Denys Bain has made commendable progress on his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Denys Bain

Suspended: None

Neymar is unavailable at the moment

Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Juan Bernat are struggling with their fitness and will be excluded from the squad. Rafinha is also carrying a knock and might not be risked against Bordeaux this weekend

Injured: Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat, Timothee Pembele

Doubtful: Rafinha

Suspended: None

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sebastien Cibois; Romain Perraud, Christophe Herelle, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Paul Lasne, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat; Jean Lucas, Steve Mounie

🎙️ Mauricio Pochettino: "I think it is always important that all of the players can have the opportunity to be involved in games" #SB29PSG 🏆 @coupedefrance pic.twitter.com/hEzrQR0OGz — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 5, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rico; Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Ander Herrera, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have had their periods of difficulty this season but seem to have improved in recent weeks. The French giants have some of the best players in the world in their ranks and will want to complete a domestic double this season.

Brest have sprung a few surprises this season and can potentially make life difficult for the reigning Ligue 1 champions. Paris Saint-Germain are the better team, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Brest 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

