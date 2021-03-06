Real Sociedad vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another set of fixtures as Real Sociedad take on Levante at the Anoeta Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this fixture.

Real Sociedad have been excellent in La Liga this season and have managed 11 points in their last five games. La Real are six points away from the top four and will be intent on taking all three points away from this match.

Levante have also exceeded expectations this season and find themselves in ninth place in the La Liga standings. The Valencia-based side crashed out of the Copa del Rey during the week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

🧐 Which team has won?#AurreraReala — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) March 5, 2021

Real Sociedad vs Levante Head-to-Head

Levante have a surprisingly excellent record against Real Sociedad and have won seven games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed only five victories against Levante and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Levante. Real Sociedad were well below their best on the day and will need to put in a better performance on Sunday.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-D

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-L-D

Real Sociedad vs Levante Team News

Oyarzabal is back for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad

Luca Sangalli, Joseba Zaldua, and Miguel Angel Moya are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Aritz Elustondo is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Miguel Angel Moya, Joseba Zaldua

Doubtful: Aritz Elustondo

Suspended: None

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jose Campana and Gonzalo Melero are currently recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nemanja Radoja and Sergio Postigo also have fitness concerns and might not play a part against Real Sociedad.

Injured: Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero

Doubtful: Nemanja Radoja, Sergio Postigo

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Levante Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Asier Illaramendi, David Silva; Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

El presidente del #LevanteUD ha querido transmitir el sentir del levantinismo a nuestra plantilla en la Ciudad Deportiva.#OrgullGranota 🐸 pic.twitter.com/XhZPbvHqDf — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) March 5, 2021

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Jorge de Frutos, Rober Pier, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Real Sociedad vs Levante Prediction

Real Sociedad have one of the best midfield units in La Liga at the moment and will want to make their mark on this fixture. The likes of Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal have been impressive this season and will have to be at their best in this game.

Levante are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and have proved their mettle over the past few weeks. Real Sociedad have experience in their ranks, however, and hold a slight edge going into this fixture.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Levante

