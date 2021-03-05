Ajax vs Groningen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action this weekend with another important fixture as Ajax take on Groningen at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday. Ajax have been in excellent form this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Groningen are in sixth place in the Eredivisie standings at the moment and have an outside chance of finishing in the top three this season. The away side edged Fortuna Sittard to a 1-0 victory last week and will need to be at its best in this match.

Ajax, on the other hand, have been exceptional this year and have a six-point lead at the top of the league table. The Dutch champions were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ajax vs Groningen Head-to-Head

Ajax have an excellent record against Groningen and have won 34 matches out of a total of 47 games played between the two teams. Groningen have managed only seven victories against Ajax and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams in October last year ended in a shock 1-0 victory for Groningen. Ajax were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove in this game.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-W-W-W

Groningen form guide in the Eredivisie: W-D-D-W-L

Ajax vs Groningen Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Andre Onana has been slapped with a ban and is currently unavailable for selection. Nicolas Tagliafico and Noussair Mazraoui are carrying niggles at the moment and are unlikely to be risked against Groningen.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui, Nicolas Tagliafico

Suspended: Andre Onana

Arjen Robben is unavailable for this game

Groningen

Former Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is injured and will be unavailable against Ajax this weekend. Ahmed El Messaoudi, Azor Matusiwa, and Gabriel Gudmundsson are also ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Ahmed El Messaoudi, Azor Matusiwa, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Arjen Robben

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Groningen Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; David Neres, Mohammed Kudus, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

Groningen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Padt; Bart van Hintum, Ko Itakura, Mike te Wierik, Damil Dankerlui; Sam Schreck, Daniel van Kaam; Tomas Susolv, Mo El Hankouri, Alessio Da Cruz; Jorgen Strand Larsen

Ajax vs Groningen Prediction

Ajax are the best team in the Netherlands at the moment and have a host of excellent players in their ranks. The Dutch giants have been a juggernaut this season and are the favourites to win the title this season.

Groningen have been impressive at times this season and were able to keep a clean sheet against Ajax in the reverse fixture. The reigning champions are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 Groningen

