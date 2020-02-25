×
Real Madrid vs Manchester City: 3 battles to watch out for | Champions League 2019-20

Hrishikesh Anand
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 25 Feb 2020, 15:28 IST

Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane

In this week's round of Champions League fixtures, Real Madrid versus Manchester City is the marquee game to look out for. Two sides filled with world-class players and two world-class managers going against each other promises to produce an exciting game.

Real Madrid come alive each year in the Champions League, no matter their domestic situation. Zinedine Zidane will be looking to add a fourth Champions League title to his trophy cabinet.

On the other hand, Manchester City are still in search of a maiden continental title. Pep Guardiola's side have the cloud of a two-year ban looming over them, and will hope to go as far as they can this season.

Here are three tactical battles to watch out for from the game.

1) Karim Benzema vs Fernandinho

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Karim Benzema has experienced a revival this season. The Frenchman has scored 17 goals in all competitions and will spearhead Madrid's attack.

Benzema has had to take up the slack after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, and he will be looking to prove himself in the knockouts as well. Benzema's movement and finishing have the capacity to cause City plenty of problems.

The danger he poses will be further amplified by the fact that City are likely to play Fernandinho in defence along with Aymeric Laporte. The Brazilian is naturally a defensive midfielder but is versatile enough to slot in at centre-back. However, playing in an unfamiliar role in the knockout stages of the Champions League is a completely different ball game.

Benzema will be looking forward to the prospect of going up against Fernandinho. His instinctive movement will require Fernandinho to keep a close eye on the prolific Frenchman.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 25 Feb 2020, 15:28 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Karim Benzema
