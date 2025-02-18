Real Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Feb 18, 2025 19:14 GMT
Manchester City v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg - Source: Getty
Manchester City take on Real Madrid this week

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with a match between two of Europe's biggest teams this week as Real Madrid take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a crucial encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday. Real Madrid picked up a decisive victory in the first leg and will look to stamp their authority on this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. Los Blancos were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Osasuna in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The away side thrashed Newcastle United by a 4-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Real Madrid have a slight edge over Manchester City in major European competitions and have won five out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's four victories.
  • Real Madrid won the first leg by a 3-2 margin and have progressed from 37 of their last 39 knockout ties in the UEFA Champions League in which they have won the first leg.
  • Manchester City suffered their first defeat in the first leg of knockout ties in the UEFA Champions League last week and have been eliminated from the competition on each of the four previous occasions.
  • Real Madrid have lost only one of their six home games against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City unearthed a new sensation in Omar Marmoush against Newcastle United over the weekend and could unleash the Egyptian star yet again on Wednesday. The Cityzens do not have a large deficit to overcome and have a point to prove this week.

Real Madrid are a seasoned European powerhouse and will be intent on making the most of their home advantage. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Wednesday, with Real Madrid winning the two-legged tie.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
