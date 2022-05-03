Real Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 4th May 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another crucial knock-out fixture this week as La Liga champions Real Madrid lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League standings at the moment and are fighting for their league crown this season. The Cityzens thrashed Leeds United by a convincing 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid have dominated their league this season and have already secured the La Liga title this month. Los Blancos defeated Espanyol by a 4-0 margin over the weekend and have a point to prove this week.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a fairly impressive overall record against Manchester City and have won five out of nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's four victories.

The first leg between these two teams was only the second semi-final first leg in the history of the UEFA Champions League to witness seven goals scored.

Manchester City have now won their last three matches against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League - only Ajax and Bayern Munich have managed four victories on the trot against Los Blancos.

Manchester City have progress in nine of the last two-legged knock-out ties in which they have managed to win the first leg.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been eliminated in all the Champions League semi-finals in which they have lost the first leg.

If Manchester City do keep their lead, they will become only the fourth English team in the history of the UEFA Champions League to reach consecutive finals.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have thrived under Pep Guardiola so far and tormented Real Madrid for large periods of the first leg. The Cityzens have assembled one of the best squads in Europe and will need to use all the resources at their disposal this week.

Real Madrid have stepped up to the plate under Carlo Ancelotti but have a few issues to address at the moment. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-3 Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

