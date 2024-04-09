Real Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Madrid lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Crystal Palace by a 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Blancos defeated Athletic Bilbao by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and have won four out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's three victories.

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the third consecutive season - across the four previous meetings between the two teams, a total of 17 goals were scored.

Real Madrid have conceded 17 goals in their 10 matches against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and have won only one of their last six such games in the competition.

After losing his first two matches against Carlo Ancelotti in the 2013-14 season, Pep Guardiola has lost only one of his last eight matches against Ancelotti's teams.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been surprisingly ineffective in the final third this season but managed to find their feet against Crystal Palace. The likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne can be unstoppable on their day and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Real Madrid are seasoned campaigners in the UEFA Champions League and will need to bring their experience to the fore on Tuesday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes