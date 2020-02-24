Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Top 5 active Champions League goalscorers for each side | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Debjyoti Samanta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Where does this man feature on this list?

The Champions League is back with a bang. With the likes of Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund getting the better of firm favourites Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain respectively, we already have more drama than was anticipated in the first set of Round of 16 fixtures.

As the second set of fixtures looms large, one match-up has definitely caught the eye. Manchester City travel to Madrid on Wednesday with a point to prove as this could be their last Champions League outing for the next couple of years. With the Premier League title already gone, Pep Guardiola and his men will surely be giving it their all to win the holy grail of European football.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have quietly gone about their business this season. Although Los Blancos haven’t displayed the usual swagger associated with them, Zinedine Zidane’s men have showcased an unerring efficiency in the way they have swept teams aside and are on course for their first league title since the 2016-17 season.

With two attacking managers going head-to-head and the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale on either side, there is sure to be fireworks at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening. Goals win matches and, on that note, we take a look at each club’s current Champions League top goal scorers:

Note: Only the goals scored for their respective clubs are being taken into consideration.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.com

Also Read: Real Madrid are the club Manchester City want to emulate, says Guardiola

#5 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) – 6 Goals & Leroy Sane (Man City) – 6 Goals

Asensio has been unfortunate with injuries this season

Advertisement

Occupying fifth place are two promising youngsters- Marco Asensio and Leroy Sane- who have suffered lengthy periods out on the sidelines this season.

Asensio burst onto the scene with a 25-yard screamer against Sevilla in the 2016 UEFA Super Cup, gaining recognition as one of Spain’s most talented youngsters. Talking of the European stage, the 24-year old winger has a Champions League final goal to his name during Real's 4-1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff in 2017. Unfortunately, the young playmaker tore his ACL in July last year and has been out of action since.

Sane too has missed the entire campaign with injuries

In a similar predicament to his Spanish counterpart, Sane has been out of action since August due to an ACL injury sustained during a Community Shield clash against Liverpool at the start of the season.

Linked constantly with a move back to Germany, Sane has been a massive hit in England since his £37 million move from Schalke in 2016. The young German has scored six goals for the Citizens in the Champions League so far, with his main highlight coming in the 2018-19 campaign as he scored both home and away against his former club to send the Blues into the quarter-finals.

With the youngster nearing a return, Sane would be hoping to contribute towards City’s cause in the latter stages of the competition.

Also Read: Injury rules Eden Hazard out of Manchester City and Barcelona games

1 / 5 NEXT