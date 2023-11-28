Real Madrid vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit edged Atalanta to a crucial 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Blancos eased past Cadiz by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Madrid vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent record against Napoli and have won the last three matches that have been played between the two teams. Napoli are yet to defeat Real Madrid in an official fixture.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in all their five matches against Napoli in European competitions and have won each of their three such games in the UEFA Champions League.

Napoli have lost each of their two matches away from home against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 3-1 scoreline in 2017.

Real Madrid have won 15 out of their last 16 matches against teams from Italy in the UEFA Champions League and have won each of their last nine such games.

Real Madrid have won eight of their last nine matches at home in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid vs Napoli Prediction

Real Madrid have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on topping their group in the UEFA Champions League. Jude Bellingham has been sensational for Los Blancos and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Napoli can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Napoli

Real Madrid vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes