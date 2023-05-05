Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

Real Madrid are set to play Osasuna at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Saturday in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad in the league. Goals from Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo and attacker Ander Barrenetxea secured the win for Real Sociedad. Real Madrid had right-back Dani Carvajal sent off in the second-half.

Osasuna, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Xavi's Barcelona in the league. A second-half goal from left-back Jordi Alba sealed the deal for Barcelona. Osasuna had centre-back Jorge Herrando sent off in the first-half.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid have won 16 games, lost two and drawn six.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior has 19 goal contributions in 30 league starts for Real Madrid this season.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has 10 goal contributions in 26 league starts for Real Madrid so far.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo has 14 goal contributions in 22 league starts for Real Madrid this season.

Argentine attacker Chimy Avila has nine goal contributions in 21 league starts for Osasuna this season.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Madrid 3rd in the league, and their latest defeat means they are now 14 points behind league leaders Barcelona. The league is, for all intents and purposes, over this season for the club; manager Carlo Ancelotti has to ensure that his side win the Copa del Rey, but more importantly, the Champions League, if he wants to keep his position.

Los Blancos will hope to prevail against Osasuna, and certainly have the firepower to get the job done. The club will focus on the Champions League, but winning the Copa del Rey will be a good start as they get into the final stretch of this season.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are 10th in the league, and have won two of their last five games. Real Madrid are used to competing in major finals, but for Osasuna, this is a golden opportunity to win a major domestic trophy.

Real Madrid will be the favourites to win this game, and have what it takes to get it done. A win for them.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Real Madrid

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet- yes

Poll : 0 votes