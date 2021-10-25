Real Madrid vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22 

Real Madrid are set to play Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday in La Liga.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Ronald Koeman's Barcelona in the league. Goals from Austrian centre-back David Alaba and right-back Lucas Vazquez sealed the deal for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. Experienced Argentine striker Sergio Aguero scored the consolation goal for Barcelona.

Osasuna, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Robert Moreno's Granada in the league. A goal from Argentine forward Chimy Avila for Osasuna was cancelled out by a goal from veteran midfielder Angel Montoro for Granada. Osasuna had left-back Jose Angel sent off in the second-half.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in La Liga, with Real Madrid beating Osasuna 2-0. Second-half goals from Brazil internationals Eder Militao and Casemiro secured the win for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-W-W

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-L

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to call upon the services of Welsh winger Gareth Bale and midfielder Dani Ceballos. There are doubts over the availability of Serbian striker Luka Jovic, Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde and midfielder Isco.

Injured: Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos

Doubtful: Federico Valverde, Isco, Luka Jovic

Suspended: None

Osasuna

Meanwhile, Osasuna could be without Croatian striker Ante Budimir, Angola international Jonas Ramalho and centre-back Aridane Hernandez, while left-back Jose Angel is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jagoba Arrasate is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jonas Ramalho, Aridane Hernandez, Ante Budimir

Suspended: Jose Angel

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sergio Herrera, Nacho Vidal, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Juan Cruz, Lucas Torro, Roberto Torres, Jon Moncayola, Darko Brasanac, Javi Martinez, Chimy Avila

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Madrid won the El Clasico, as many expected them to. So far it has been smooth going for Carlo Ancelotti's men, who find themselves 2nd in the league table. Many see the Madrid clubs as the title contenders this season, and on current form Los Blancos seem likely to lift the trophy. However, there is a long way to go, and with Real Madrid nothing is ever certain.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are enjoying some good form themselves. They have won three of their last five league games. Midfielder Lucas Torro has done well, while more is expected from forward Chimy Avila.

Real Madrid will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna

