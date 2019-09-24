Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview: Match preview, Where to watch, Head to Head, Player to watch out for, Match Prediction, Betting Tips and more | LaLiga 2019/20

Can Real Madrid maintain their unbeaten start to the season?

Real Madrid lock horns with Osasuna on the 25th of September at the Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos look to maintain their unbeaten start to the LaLiga season.

However, Zinedine Zidane’s men have been far from convincing during that period. Yet, somehow they find themselves in the upper echelons of the table and the above could just act as the shot in the arm Madrid are looking for.

Despite spending a truckload of money in the summer, Los Blancos still look an outfit undergoing a rebuilding phase, a fact emphasised by their chastening defeat at Paris Saint-Germain a week ago.

In the league though, they’ve managed to play well within themselves and avoid defeat. Moreover, the victory at Sevilla on Sunday should give the side a bit of confidence heading into the game against Osasuna.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have also enjoyed an undefeated run during the formative stages of the season. In contrast to Madrid though, they’ve posted just a solitary victory with their record bubbling with stalemates.

Hence, on Wednesday, the visitors could look to dig deep into their defensive drawer and hope to shut out Madrid.

After all, a clean sheet would go a long way in pulling off what looks an improbable upset, at least on paper.

Kick-off Information

Date: 25th September, 2019

Time: 09:00pm (Local Time); 12:30am IST on the 26th of September, 2019

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Where to watch: Facebook Watch

Form Guide (Last five competitive matches; Most recent first)

Real Madrid: W-L-W-D-D

Osasuna: D-D-D-D-W

Head to Head Record

Total Matches Played: 78 matches

Real Madrid: 49 wins

Osasuna: 13 wins

Draw: 16 draws

Player to watch out for

Eden Hazard

Hazard is still looking for his first significant performance

In the summer, a prolonged transfer saga finally culminated when Eden Hazard decided to switch West London for Madrid. Subsequently, the Madrid faithful were upbeat with the arrival of the Belgian as several hoped that he would be the spark to ignite the fire at the Bernabeu.

However, apart from a few bright moments, Hazard has largely failed to inspire since turning out for the Spanish side.

After returning to pre-season, many labelled the Belgian a little overweight, meaning that he looked quite out of shape. Thereafter, his lacklustre performances have only contributed to a notion wherein people are questioning the enormous transfer fee paid for him.

Thus, Hazard would be itching to get back on the pitch and prove his doubters wrong.

After all, even at Chelsea, he wasn’t bereft of critiques. However, more often than not, he let his feet do the talking, and Madrid would hope that he does something similar throughout the course of the season.

Match Prediction

Osasuna have prioritised defensive solidity over offensive adventure so far this term and they might adopt the same approach on Thursday too, considering the Bernabeu isn’t the easiest of places to visit.

Madrid, on the other hand, would look to turn the screw in front of an audience that is notoriously impatient.

Thus, the game could take on a path where the hosts look to unlock the visitors’ defence and the away side wait for their chances to hit Los Blancos on the break.

However, despite the number of clean sheets Osasuna have kept in LaLiga this term, one just reckons that Real Madrid represent a different kettle of fish.

Hence, getting a positive result at the Bernabeu could just be a step too far for Osasuna.

Score Prediction: Real Madrid 2:0 Osasuna

Betting Tips

Real Madrid win: 1.22

Osasuna win: 13.00

Draw: 6.50

Bookmaker: Sportsbet