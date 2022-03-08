Real Madrid vs PSG Prediction and Betting tips | 9th March 2022

Real Madrid invite PSG to Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday hoping to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg fixture on Wednesday.

PSG came out on top in a closely contested first-leg fixture at home but have just one win in three Ligue 1 fixtures since. In the absence of Kylian Mbappe, they put in a toothless display against Nice to suffer a 1-0 away loss. The goalscorer from the first leg picked up an injury in training and faces a late fitness test.

Los Blancos have made it three wins in three league fixtures, with Karim Benzema in sizzling form with three goals and assists apiece. Their last two games at home have ended in 3-0 and 4-1 wins, so they will be hoping to make a comeback to record a win on aggregate.

Real Madrid vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With a 1-0 win last time around, PSG pulled level with the hosts in the head-to-head record with four wins. Three games between the two sides have ended in stalemates.

PSG are unbeaten in their last three encounters with the 13-time champions, keeping two clean sheets and scoring six goals in the same period.

Los Blancos have been eliminated from nine of their last 10 knockout stage fixtures in the competitions in which they suffered a loss in the first leg, while the visitors have won 12 of 17 European ties in which they won the first leg at home.

Real Madrid boast the joint-best defensive record in the competition, alongside Chelsea and Bayern Munich, conceding four goals so far with three of them coming at home.

The first-leg loss in Paris was the first time Madrid had not scored in consecutive games this season. On the flip side, it was just the second clean sheet in the competition for the visiting side.

Both sides have scored 56 goals in 27 league games so far, the hosts have a better goal difference (35), having conceded three fewer goals.

Real Madrid vs PSG Prediction

Real Madrid have a couple of absentees for the game in Casemiro and left-back Ferland Mendy. PSG had an injury scare earlier this week as Mbappe picked up a knock in training but it seems he will be able to start here.

The hosts have lost just once at home this season while four of the five losses for the Parisians have come in their travels. Madrid's home advantage will also play a role on the outcome of the game.

With Ancelotti intent on playing a high-press game like they did in the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, they seem to have a slight advantage here and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 PSG

Real Madrid vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid (The hosts are undefeated at the Santiago Bernabeu since September; PSG suffered defeats in their last two away games)

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score anytime - Yes (The Frenchman has three goals in his last three games for Madrid, though two have come from the spot)

Edited by Peter P