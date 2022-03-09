Real Madrid vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Madrid lock horns with PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. PSG won the first leg by a narrow 1-0 margin and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid are at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form on the domestic front this season. Los Blancos thrashed Real Sociedad by a 4-1 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar scoreline against a stronger opponent on Wednesday.

PSG have also been a dominant force in the league and have a 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings at the moment. The Parisians slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of second-placed Nice in their previous game and cannot afford a similar debacle this week.

Real Madrid vs PSG Team News

Real Madrid have a depleted squad

Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy picked up a booking in the first leg against PSG and remains suspended for this fixture. Casemiro is also serving a suspension and will not be available for selection.

Toni Kroos is back in training for Real Madrid but might not be risked in this match. With both Kroos and Casemiro not in contention, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga will probably need to do much of the midfield heavy lifting against PSG.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Toni Kroos

Suspended: Casemiro, Ferland Mendy

PSG are not in good form at the moment

PSG

Kylian Mbappe sustained a knock in training this week and his absence could potentially be a major blow to PSG's chances. While Mbappe might feature on the bench this week, Ander Herrera and Sergio Ramos have definitively been ruled out of this match.

Leandro Paredes is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to play a part in this match. Marco Verratti was exceptional against Real Madrid in the first leg and will need to step up in this fixture.

Injured: Ander Herrera, Sergio Ramos, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe, Leandro Paredes

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Real Madrid and PSG kick off?

India: 10th March 2022, at 1:30 AM

USA: 9th March 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 9th March 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs PSG on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs PSG?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi