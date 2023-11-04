Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Carlo Ancelotti's impressive Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit thrashed Atletico Lugones by a comprehensive 6-0 scoreline in the Copa del Rey this week and be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos edged arch-rivals Barcelona to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 25 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's four victories.

After an unbeaten run of 19 matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Real Madrid have lost two of their last five such games in the competition.

Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano have not played out a single draw in their 21 matches in La Liga since the turn of the century - the most for a single fixture in the competition during this period.

Real Madrid have won each of their last 11 matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have scored a total of 42 goals in these matches.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and have emerged as the early favorites to win the La Liga title. Jude Bellingham has been exceptional for Los Blancos this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day but have troubled Real Madrid in the recent past. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

