Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th March 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as RB Leipzig take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past VfL Bochum by a comfortable 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. Los Blancos were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Valencia in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's one victory.

The only previous meeting between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League took place in 2022 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Los Blancos.

RB Leipzig have one victory and one defeat apiece from their two matches away from home against Spanish teams in the UEFA Champions League but did lose their most recent such game against Real Madrid by a 2-0 margin.

In knockout fixtures where they have won the first leg in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid have been eliminated on only one of their last 20 such occasions.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Real Madrid will be intent on maintaining their impressive run in the UEFA Champions League and have a good squad at their disposal. The hosts have stuttered in recent weeks and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig can pull off an upset on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent months. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes