Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Real Madrid are back in action with another UEFA Champions League fixture this week as they take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Borussia Dortmund by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table and have a flawless record so far this season. Los Blancos thrashed Mallorca by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have never played an official fixture against RB Leipzig and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week. The away side stunned Borussia Dortmund last week and will look to pull off another upset on Wednesday.

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-W-W

RB Leipzig form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Team News

Real Madrid have a good squad

Real Madrid

With Eder Militao carrying a knock, David Alaba is set to partner Antonio Rudiger in central defence. Karim Benzema and Alvaro Odriozola are also yet to hit full fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola, Karim Benzema

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig need to win this game

RB Leipzig

Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. RB Leipzig will need to field the best team at their disposal to stand a chance in this match.

Injured: Lukas Klostermann, Dani Olmo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal; Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; David Raum, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Abdou Diallo; Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai; Timo Werner

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Real Madrid are seasoned European campaigners and have dominated the competition in recent years. The reigning champions have been in excellent form this season and will look to top their group.

RB Leipzig have produced a few shocking performances this season but did manage to put their best foot forward against Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig

