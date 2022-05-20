Real Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Real Madrid and Real Betis will draw the curtain on their 2021-22 La Liga campaign when they square off at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.
Los Verdiblancos head into the game on a two-match winning streak and will aim to make it three victories on the trot for the first time since February.
Real Madrid had to settle for a share of the spoils last Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.
The La Liga champions will now return to home turf, where they are currently on a three-game winning streak, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one in that time.
With a highly-anticipated Champions League final against Liverpool on the horizon, victory on Sunday could set the tone for that encounter as they look to claim a record-extending 14th title.
Meanwhile, Real Betis maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Granada on home turf.
This followed a 3-0 victory at Valencia on May 10 which saw their four-game winless run in La Liga come to an end.
Real Betis are now eyeing a third consecutive win in a bid to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, as they sit three points off fourth-placed Sevilla in the league standings.
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 24 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Real Madrid boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Real Betis have picked up seven wins in that time, while the honors have been shared on 11 different occasions.
- Real Betis are unbeaten in each of their last four visits to the Santiago Bernabeu, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat back in 2017.
- Real Betis head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last six games on the road, picking up two wins and four draws in that time.
- Real Madrid have won each of their last three home games, stretching back to a 3-2 loss against Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals back in April
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction
With the league already wrapped up, Carlo Ancelotti could rest a few key players ahead of their Champions League final against Liverpool. While Real Betis have their sights on a top-four finish, we predict the Galacticos will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Betis
Real Madrid vs Real Betis Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Real Madrid and Real Betis have been impressive in attack this season, scoring 80 and 62 goals respectively)
Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)