Real Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Real Madrid and Real Betis will draw the curtain on their 2021-22 La Liga campaign when they square off at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Los Verdiblancos head into the game on a two-match winning streak and will aim to make it three victories on the trot for the first time since February.

Real Madrid had to settle for a share of the spoils last Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

The La Liga champions will now return to home turf, where they are currently on a three-game winning streak, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one in that time.

With a highly-anticipated Champions League final against Liverpool on the horizon, victory on Sunday could set the tone for that encounter as they look to claim a record-extending 14th title.

Meanwhile, Real Betis maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Granada on home turf.

This followed a 3-0 victory at Valencia on May 10 which saw their four-game winless run in La Liga come to an end.

Real Betis are now eyeing a third consecutive win in a bid to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, as they sit three points off fourth-placed Sevilla in the league standings.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Real Madrid boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Betis have picked up seven wins in that time, while the honors have been shared on 11 different occasions.

Real Betis are unbeaten in each of their last four visits to the Santiago Bernabeu, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat back in 2017.

Real Betis head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last six games on the road, picking up two wins and four draws in that time.

Real Madrid have won each of their last three home games, stretching back to a 3-2 loss against Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals back in April

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction

With the league already wrapped up, Carlo Ancelotti could rest a few key players ahead of their Champions League final against Liverpool. While Real Betis have their sights on a top-four finish, we predict the Galacticos will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Betis

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Real Madrid and Real Betis have been impressive in attack this season, scoring 80 and 62 goals respectively)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

