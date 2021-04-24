Real Madrid vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid welcome Real Betis to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in La Liga action on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 16 games across all competitions and have kept a clean sheet in their last three outings. They recorded a convincing 3-0 win over Cadiz in their midweek fixture.

Real Betis are also unbeaten in their last five games, but four of them have ended in stalemates. Their game against Athletic Club in midweek ended in a goalless draw.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have locked horns with the Seville-based club 113 times across all competitions. As one would expect, Los Blancos have a better record in the fixture. They have 64 wins, though only one of those has come in their last four encounters.

Los Verdiblancos have been able to get the better of the Madrid giants 27 times. They have enjoyed success in recent games and have two wins, one draw and a loss in their last four meetings.

The two sides have shared the spoils 24 times so far. Their last meeting came in La Liga earlier this campaign. That game was a five-goal thriller, which saw a red card for Emerson, who hd also scored an own goal in that game. Sergio Ramos scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute from the penalty spot.

Real Madrid form guide across all competitions: W-D-D-W-W

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-W

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Team News

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos remains on the sidelines with a calf strain

Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vasquez are the three injury concerns for the game. Ramos has been nursing a calf strain and also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Lucas Vazquez is set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury he sustained earlier this month. Mendy is out with a calf problem and is expected to miss the Champions League game against Chelsea as well.

Eden Hazard and Luka Modric were doubts ahead of the fixture but have been named in the squad. Federico Valverde is ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vasquez

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Federico Valverde

Real Betis

Long-term absentees Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin haven't played a game this season and are not expected to make the trip to the capital. Cristian Tello didn't train with the squad after picking up a knock in the draw against Atheltic Club.

Nabil Fekir was suspended after picking up a straight red card in the last game.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin, Cristian Tello

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nabil Fekir

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Raphaël Varane, Eder Militao, Nacho; Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, William Carvalho, Aitor Ruibal; Borja Iglesias

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Prediction

Given the current form of the hosts, we do not think Real Betis can cause any problems for Zinedine Zidane's men.

We predict a win for the reigning champions, who also have good odds of keeping a clean sheet against Betis.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis.