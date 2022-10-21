Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have made a decidedly poor start to their season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Valencia this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this year. Los Blancos eased past Elche by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive record against Sevilla and have won 34 of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 16 victories.

Real Madrid have been prolific against Sevilla in the past and have scored 87 goals in the last 30 matches played between the two teams.

Sevilla have struggled to cope with their opponents at the Santiago Bernabeu - their previous away win against Real Madrid in La Liga came in 2008.

Real Madrid won both games against Sevilla last season by a one-goal margin and scored five goals from their two La Liga games against the Andalusians.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 17 matches in La Liga and will be intent on extending their streak this weekend.

Real Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their last 17 matches in all competitions, with Vinicius Junior stepping up as the side's leading goalscorer this season with five La Liga goals.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction

Real Madrid have been clinical under Carlo Ancelotti so far and remain the favourites to defend their La Liga crown. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on making their mark this weekend.

Sevilla have endured a dismal season by their standards and have a mountain to climb this season. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

