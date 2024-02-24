Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sevilla take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Valencia last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. Los Blancos were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive recent record against Sevilla and have won 36 out of the last 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 16 victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Sevilla in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since a 15-match streak that ended in 2003.

Sevilla are winless in their last 45 matches away from home against Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid in La Liga - their previous such victory came against Los Blancos in 2008.

Sevilla held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at home in the reverse fixture last year and could avoid defeat twice against Los Blancos in a single season for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 19 matches in La Liga - their longest such run under Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and have thrived under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Jude Bellingham has unlocked his goalscoring potential at the club and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Sevilla can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes