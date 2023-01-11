Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th January 2023

The 2023 edition of the Supercopa de Espana is back in action with another round of matches this week as Valencia lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Che slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Cadiz in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 31 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 11 victories.

Real Madrid have lost two of their last four matches in La Liga and have conceded six goals in these matches.

Valencia have lost their last two matches in La Liga and have conceded three goals during this period, with their previous victory in the competition coming against Real Betis in November last year.

Real Madrid have conceded 16 goals in their 16 La Liga games so far this season - the sixth-best defensive record in the league table at the moment.

Valencia have suffered seven defeats in La Liga so far this season - the joint-highest tally among the top 13 teams in the competition.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their peak this season. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo can pack a punch on their day and will need to make their mark in this fixture.

Valencia have a good squad but have not been able to justify their potential so far this season. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Valencia

Real Madrid vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes