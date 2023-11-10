Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Granada to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Blancos were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Rayo Vallecano in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 32 out of the last 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 12 victories.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 15 matches at home against Valencia in La Liga - their joint-longest such run against Los Che in the competition.

Valencia won the previous game between the two teams in La Liga by a 1-0 margin in May this year and could achieve consecutive league victories against Real Madrid for the first time since 1988.

After winning eight of their first nine games in La Liga this season, Real Madrid are winless in two of their last three games in the competition.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last four matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since October 2022.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in La Liga over the past month. Jude Bellingham has been exceptional for Los Blancos this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Valencia have grown in stature in recent weeks and will be intent on securing a place in Europe this season. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Valencia

Real Madrid vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes