Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Real Madrid vs Valencia Preview
Valencia are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side edged Mallorca to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Blancos were held to an exhilarating 4-4 draw by Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Real Madrid vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Madrid have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 34 out of the last 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 12 victories.
- Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 16 matches at home against Valencia in La Liga - their longest such run against Los Che in the history of the competition.
- Valencia have lost each of their last six matches away from home against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their previous unbeaten game coming in a 2-2 draw against Los Blancos in 2017.
- Real Madrid won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin in January this year and could complete a La Liga double over Valencia for only the second time in the last 13 years.
Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction
Real Madrid have been fairly impressive this season but have stuttered regularly in La Liga in recent months. Los Blancos are three points behind Barcelona in the title race and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.
Valencia have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks but will be up against a powerful opponent on Saturday. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Valencia
Real Madrid vs Valencia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes