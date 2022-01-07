Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th January 2022

Real Madrid play Valencia on Saturday in their first home league match of 2022.

Los Blancos are looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Getafe in their last La Liga outing, which came on New Year's Day.

An early goal from Enes Unal was enough to seal all three points for Azulones, who inflicted Carlo Ancelotti's side with only their second top-flight defeat of the season.

However, they lead at the top of the league standings by just five points, despite having played a game more than Sevilla.

In midweek, Real Madrid also beat Alcoyano 3-1 in the round-32 of the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey season, courtesy of two late goals.

Valencia are languishing near the mid-table with 28 points from 19 games, and like their capital rivals, also lost their last top-flight game before recovering with a win in the cup.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have lost more La Liga games against Real Madrid (90) than against any other side

Real Madrid have won their last two league encounters with Valencia and are aiming for a third consecutive win for the first time since a run of five in a row between 2009 and 2011.

Valencia have won their last two away games in the league and could win their third in a row since winning four consecutively between September and November 2017.

Real Madrid have scored in their last 19 consecutive league meetings with Valencia, amounting to 40 goals in total.

Real Madrid have gone 26 consecutive home games without a loss under Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia may be in ninth position but the side have been thoroughly entertaining to watch.

Besides Real Madrid, Real Betis (32) are the only side inside top 10 to have scored more goals than Los Che (31) in the league right now.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side have been impressive this season despite their shock loss last weekend.

It will be intense but expect the home side to come through with all three points.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia

Real Madrid vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5 (There have been at least three goals in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3 - Karim Benzema to score anytime: Yes (The Frenchman is La Liga's top-scorer with 15 goals)

