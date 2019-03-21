Real Madrid want to sell 3 star players to Juventus, Juventus move for Manchester United €60 M target and more Serie A news: 21 March 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 288 // 21 Mar 2019, 12:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we move closer and closer to the next transfer window, there is always a list of interesting talks to read. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Real Madrid looking to sell 3 players to Juventus amid Pjanic interest

A recent report from Italy states that Real Madrid are seriously interested in signing Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic. Following the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin, Los Blancos now have a significantly better relationship with the Italian giant.

However, the report also states that the Spanish giants want to sell three more of their star players to the Old Lady amid Pjanic saga. The stars are Marcelo, Isco Alarcon, and James Rodriguez. Both Marcelo and Isco have seemed to be reborn under Zinedine Zidane while James's future is still uncertain.

Although Juve are in no rush to sell their most prized midfielder, the Old Lady are still in need to make funds to cover Ronaldo's €110 million transfer expense. The Turin-based club would also need to sell more players apart from Pjanic if they are willing to swoop on the three aforementioned Real Madrid players.

Juventus battle Inter for Manchester United transfer target

Juventus are battling Inter Milan over the signing of Tanguy Ndombele, according to CalcioMercato. The Frenchman has been a revelation for Lyon this season and has attracted interest from many European giants including Manchester United.

Juventus and Inter do battle for Lyon star Ndombelé https://t.co/uocsHnDqL6 pic.twitter.com/SH5BXOOoVM — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) March 20, 2019

The report states that Ndombele has been targeted by Juve for some time now. Director Fabio Paratici is a great admirer of the player and has watched him closely on several occasions. However, the Old Lady could get stiff competition from Inter for the €60 million-rated midfielder.

3 AC Milan players set to leave the club for free

AC Milan have already confirmed 3 players who are guaranteed to move from the club next summer, CalcioMercato reveals. The 3 players are Riccardo Montolivo, Andrea Bertolacci, and Jose Mauri.

Advertisement

Revealed: 3 players who will be leaving Milan on a free in the summer - Mauri, Montolivo, Bertolacci https://t.co/1iZGz3mqVw pic.twitter.com/qr0Ff5jTeK — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) March 20, 2019

Montolivo had been Milan's key player and had captained the club in previous seasons. However, Gattuso has not handed him a single appearance this season. At 34 years old, the Italian will be dumped sooner or later.

Mauri joined Milan for free in 2015 but, he has been a fringe player for the Italian giant since. Bertolacci has been such a disappointment and has not appeared even a minute in the league this season after joined the club for €20 million in 2015.

Advertisement