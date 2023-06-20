Real Madrid willing to sell Chelsea-linked star for £68 million: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to listen to offers of around £68 million for Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, 23, has struggled to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from AS Monaco in a deal worth up to £86 million last summer. He has failed to displace Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga in his side last campaign.

Last season, the 2022 FIFA World Cup finalist kicked off his new chapter as a crucial starter. However, he fell down the pecking order as the campaign progressed, starting just 17 of 39 club games since the turn of the year.

As a result, Real Madrid are hoping to cash in on the 22-cap France international before his transfer value suffers a drop. They are prepared to let go of their holding midfielder for £68 million to recoup most of their initial investment. Los Blancos are hoping to dish out the cash to facilitate a summer operation for Kylian Mbappe, as per El Nacional.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be keeping a close eye on Tchouameni as he is aiming to refresh his midfield. They are more than prepared to make the most of Real Madrid's stance on their midfielder.

Should the Girondins Bordeaux academy graduate join Chelsea this summer, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. He would effectively replace the outgoing N'Golo Kante, who is reportedly set to seal a move to Al-Ittihad.

So far, Tchouameni has provided four assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde responds to Chelsea interest

When queried whether he is open to joining Chelsea this summer, Real Madrid star Federico Valverde told GOAL:

"No, no. I try to enjoy and value each moment. I want to leave my mark and also continue to win titles for the fans."

Valverde, 24, has established himself as a crucial starter for Los Blancos over the past four seasons. Since arriving from Penarol for over £4 million in 2016, he has helped his current club lift nine trophies, including two La Liga titles.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with pace and stamina, the Uruguayan relished his best-ever season in terms of offensive output last term. He registered 12 goals and seven assists in 56 appearances for his side.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are currently on the hunt for multiple first-team midfielders. They have been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, West Ham United's Declan Rice and Southampton's Romeo Lavia, so far.

