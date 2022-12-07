Real Madrid Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2022

Real Madrid Women will entertain Chelsea Women at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the group-stage game of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday.

Chelsea have won three of their group-stage games thus far and will need just a point from the match to secure their qualification into the next round. The two teams met in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, with the game at the Kingsmeadow ending in a 2-0 win for the Blues, thanks to second-half goals from Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert.

Chelsea have been in great form this season and have won their last 11 games in a row. In their Women's Super League game against Leicester City on Saturday, they recorded a 8-0 win.

Real Madrid have picked up two wins in their Primera Division games since the Champions League defeat against Chelsea and will be looking to return the favor in this match.

UEFA Women’s Champions League @UWCL 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟒



Who'll be celebrating a win later



#UWCL 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟒Who'll be celebrating a win later 🙌 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟒 🙌Who'll be celebrating a win later ⁉️#UWCL

Real Madrid Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once thus far with that meeting coming earlier this season --Chelsea picked up a 2-0 win.

Chelsea have the second-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 11 goals in three games. They also have the best defensive record in the competition and are the only team in the Champions League to have not conceded a goal thus far.

Real Madrid have scored just two goals in three games thus far, which is the third-worst attacking record in the competition. They have also conceded two goals, which is the third-worst defensive record in the Champions League.

Chelsea have scored 13 goals in their last three games while keeping clean sheets in each of those games.

Real Madrid Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Las Blancas have failed to score in their last two games in the competition but will be looking to find the back of the net in this game. Nonetheless, the Blues have been in solid form this season and should be able to secure another easy win in this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid Women 1-2 Chelsea Women

Real Madrid Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Sam Kerr to score any time - Yes

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes