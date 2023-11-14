Real Madrid Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15th 2023

Real Madrid Women will welcome Chelsea Women to the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (November 15th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 7-1 thrashing of Real Sociedad at home in the Women's Primera Division. Athenea del Castillo's first half brace helped Las Blancas claim all three points.

Real Madrid will now focus on the Champions League as they kickstart their campaign. They booked their spot in the group stage with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Valerenga in the qualifiers and have been drawn alongside Chelsea, Paris FC and Hacken in Group D.

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw off Everton with a 3-0 away victory in the Women's Super League on Saturday. Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr and Agnes Beever-Jones all scored to help the visitors claim the win.

Real Madrid Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were both drawn in Group A last season, with Chelsea winning 2-0 at home and drawing 1-1 in Spain en-route to topping the group and Real Madrid's elimination.

Real Madrid have won nine of the 10 competitive games they have played this season.

Chelsea have made a six-game unbeaten start to the season, with each of their last four games ending in a multi-goal victory.

Five of Real Madrid's last six games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Chelsea's six games this term have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Real Madrid have won at least five corner kicks in each of their last eight games in all competitions.

Real Madrid Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Real Madrid and Chelsea are the two favorites to progress to the knockout round from this group and the results in the games between them could determine top spot in the group.

Chelsea are seeking their first Champions League crown and will aim to go one step further than their semifinal ouster by eventual champions Barcelona last season. Real Madrid did not even make it out of the group stage last season.

There is little to choose from between the two sides and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a stalemate.

Prediction: Real Madrid Women 1-1 Chelsea Women

Real Madrid Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks