Real Madrid Women vs Hacken Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

Real Madrid welcome Hacken to the Alfredi di Stefano Stadium for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Tuesday (January 30).

The hosts are fresh off a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Women's Primera Division. Naomie Feller's 43rd-minute strike guided her side to victory despite Athenea del Castillo missing a 60th-minute penalty.

Hacken, meanwhile, were not in action at the weekend. Their last game came in the Champions League, a goalless home draw with Paris FC, where Rasul Rosa missed a first-half penalty for the Swedish side..

Real Madrid's last continental game was a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea last week. The loss left them at the foot of Group D with one point and getting eliminated from the competition. Hacken, meanwhile, are second with eight points to show for their efforts after five games.

Real Madrid Women vs Hacken Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hacken claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture in November 2023.

Real Madrid's victory over Bilbao ended a run of four games with over 2.5 goals.

Hacken have lost just one of their last seven away games across competitions, winning five.

Seven of Real Madrid's last eight games at home have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Four of Real Madrid's last six competitive games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Real Madrid Women vs Hacken Women Prediction

Real Madrid have had a disappointing campaign in the Champions League, getting eliminated earlier than anticipated. They will look to go out on a high by winning their final game and give their fans something to smile about.

Hacken, meanwhile, are second, but their position is untenable, with just one point separating them from third-placed Paris FC. The French side host Chelsea in their final game, so Hacken need to match or better their result to advance to the knockouts.

The visitors have their destiny in their own hands but face a daunting task against a more talented side with something to prove. Expect Real Madrid to claim all three points with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Hacken

Real Madrid Women vs Hacken Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Real Madrid to score over 1.5 goals