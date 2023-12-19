Real Madrid Women vs Paris Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Real Madrid Women and Paris Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Las Planas in the Primera Division Femenino. Claudia Sanchez and Olga Carmona scored second-half goals to inspire the victory.

Paris FC, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat to PSG in the Division 1 Féminine. They went ahead courtesy of Gaetane Thiney's fourth-minute penalty. Sandy Baltimore drew the game level in the 36th minute while Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored the match-winner in the 44th minute.

They will turn their attention to the continent where their last game came in a 2-1 home win over Real Madrid last week.

The win took them to third spot in Group D, having garnered three points from three games. Real Madrid are bottom of the standings with one point.

Real Madrid Women vs Paris Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the sole meeting between the two sides.

Eight of Paris FC's last 10 games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Real Madrid's last six home games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Gaetane Thiney has found the back of the net in each of her last three games for Paris FC.

Paris' last five games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Real Madrid's last six games in all competitions have produced less than 10 corner kicks.

Real Madrid Women vs Paris Women Prediction

Real Madrid are in danger of being eliminated in the group stage, which is far from what the Spaniards would have bargained for heading into the tournament. Another defeat here would all but see them eliminated and this is an outcome that Alberto Toril will be keen to avoid.

Paris, for their part, breathed life into their qualification hopes with their victory last week. The Parisians will be looking to build on this and another win here would leave them one step closer to the knockout rounds.

Games involving these two sides tend to be expansive affairs. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Real Madrid Women 2-1 Paris Women

Real Madrid Women vs Paris Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals