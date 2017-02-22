Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite position

The Real Madrid manager also confirmed that he won't be resting Ronaldo for the match against Valencia

Zidane has no doubts about Ronaldo’s best position

What’s the story?

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s favourite position is on the wing. The Portuguese superstar has played the majority of his career on the flanks although he is capable of playing highly effectively as a central striker as well.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia, Zidane, when asked about Ronaldo’s favourite position said:

"He's always played out on the flank. That's his natural position. I'm sure he will score goals. He can play in a variety of positions because he's an outstanding player. But he prefers playing out on the wing. That's where he's scored 300, 400 goals?,"

Zidane also confirmed that he won’t be resting Ronaldo for the game against Valencia:

“I'm pretty sure there'll be another game or two when he'll be rested. But he'll play on Wednesday, definitely."

In case you didn’t know...

Cristiano Ronaldo has played in a number of positions this season. With Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata struggling to make much of an impact in the initial stages of the season, Ronaldo was used up top with great effect.

However, with the resurgence of Benzema, the Portuguese superstar is back on the wings and has put in some spellbinding performances. Although he has failed to score in the last few outings, his contribution to the team has been invaluable.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo in the last few matches has been hugging the touchline and playing on the flanks. While his goalscoring has reduced, he has contributed excellently to the side’s play and lent Zidane’s team some much-needed balance. The debate as to which is Ronaldo’s best position has been finally put to rest by Zidane’s quotes on the matter.

What’s next?

While Ronaldo’s performances have been good, he will be eager to get back into some goalscoring form and will be looking to grab a goal or two in the League match against Valencia.

The match against Valencia is one of Real Madrid’s two games in hand and Zidane will be hoping that his team wins and builds a 4 point lead over second placed rivals Barcelona.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ronaldo in the last few seasons had become a goalscoring machine banging in goals with ruthless efficiency and cutting in at every single opportunity. It is refreshing to see that the Portuguese superstar is now playing on the flanks and bringing out the tricks, elasticos and dribbles of yore reminding us of the old Cristiano Ronaldo.

While his goalscoring might reduce slightly, there is no doubt whatsoever that the 4 time Ballon d’Or winner contributes more to the team on the wings and Zidane will be looking to get the best out of his side’s talisman in the upcoming matches.

