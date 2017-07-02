Real Meaning behind Lionel Messi's new post-wedding tattoo

What’s the story?

Lionel Messi married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina on 30th June 2017, two days ago. The Barcelona superstar’s wedding were attended by some of the biggest name in world football in what was a well-documented affair, after all, it is the wedding of one of the greatest footballers of all time.

However, in all of the coverage regarding the guest list and the superstar couple themselves, a couple of minute details have evaded us so far. Don’t worry, one of them is here. Leo and Antonella both celebrated their marriage by getting a new tattoo on their fingers.

Here is the picture of the new tattoos.

Para siempre

In case you didn’t know…

Lionel Messi and Antonella Rocuzzo have been dating for more than 9 years now, and also have two sons together, Tiago and Mateo – 5 and 2 respectively. Their wedding was attended by some of the biggest names in football including – Xavi, Carles Puyol, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Cesc Fabregas among others.

The heart of the matter

Lionel Messi and Antonello Rocuzzo both got tattoos on the ring fingers of their left hand to commemorate their wedding and were happy to show it off. But what does it mean?

The tattoo reads – XXX-VI-XVII and stands for 30-06-2017 in Latin. Still didn’t understand it? The couple have got their wedding date engraved on their ring fingers to celebrate their union while also making sure than none of them forget the big day or any anniversaries.

Author's Take

Lionel Messi is a fan of getting tattoos on himself and his left leg – probably the most devastating thing in world football at the moment – is full of tattoos.

In the end, we all want to congratulate Lionel Messi and Antonello Rocuzzo on their marriage and wish them a very happy married life.

