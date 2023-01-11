Real Oviedo vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13, 2022 

Real Oviedo will host Deportivo Alaves at the Carlos Tartiere on Friday (January 13) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have had mixed results this season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Oviedo were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Atletico Madrid in their first game of the year before losing 3-1 to Andorra in the league in their previous outing. Oviedo have picked up 27 points from 22 games and are 15th in the standings

Deportivo, meanwhile, struggled for form at the tail end of 2022, falling behind in the race for La Liga promotion. They have, however, begun the new year on a positive note.

They beat Real Valladolid 1-0 in the last 32 of the domestic cup before picking up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Burgos in their last league outing.

Real Oviedo vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Oviedo and Deportivo. The hosts trail 7-3.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games in the fixture since 2015..

Alaves have kept three consecutive clean sheets after failing to keep any in their previous four.

Five of Oviedo's seven league wins this season have come at home.

Four of the Babazorros' five league defeats this season have come on the road.

The hosts are the joint-lowest scoring side in the Segunda Division this season, scoring just 14 times.

Real Oviedo vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Oviedo are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last six games across competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last five home league games.

Alaves, meanwhile, have won their last three games. They're in much better form than their opponents and should win, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Real Oviedo 0-1 Deportivo Alaves

Real Oviedo vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Deportivo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just two of the visitors' last 11 games.)

